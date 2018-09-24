Kuo raises iPhone XS Max sales forecasts after great opening weekend numbers

The iPhone XS Max has taken up 75 to 80 percent of new model sales during its first weekend of availability, according to Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo. It seems that iPhone XS sales have underperformed even below already meager expectations.

The TF International investment note, obtained by 9to5Mac, also found that of the three storage options for both devices, the middle 256GB choice was most popular and that gold and space gray are the favorite colors. These sales — at a minimum of $999 with the most popular model coming in at $1,249 — should help take average sales price closer to $800.

That said. the iPhone XR, which starts at $749, is still expected to be the runaway winner. Kuo forecasts it to command more upgrades than the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus did. One issue that may put a hurdle toward a 35-40 million shipment target is the Liquid Retina display — Japan Display and LG have had manufacturing problems and limited yield, so the one-month delay looks quite handy at this point.

Another issue is with the 512GB flash memory disks as Samsung seems to be under stress in producing and delivering stock.

Still, even with those issues, it seems that Kuo is content with keeping his estimates intact for the second half of the year: 75 million to 80 million total iPhone sales. Apple Watch Series 4 sales estimates have been bumped up with a median forecast of 19 million units.