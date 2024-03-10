If you ask an Apple enthusiast they're hoping to see from the company in the near future, chances are they'll mention either a Mixed Reality headset or a device with a foldable screen. While the former came true recently with the launch of the Vision Pro headset, Apple's plans for a foldable device have remained under wraps.

Now, according to popular Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, it seems Apple is preparing to introduce its first foldable device in 2027, and it's not what you might expect. Kuo suggests that Apple is getting ready to shake up the laptop market with a foldable 20-inch MacBook.

While we don't have precise design details just yet, Kuo mentions a screen that measures around 20 inches diagonally when fully expanded. And even though there's no immediate sign of a foldable iPhone or iPad, it's becoming clearer why Apple's idea for a foldable MacBook, or whatever it ends up being named, makes sense.

Durability isn't as big of a concern for large foldable form factors

First and foremost, let's address the elephant in the room: durability. When it comes to foldable devices, durability has been a primary concern. Many users refrain from switching from traditional slab smartphones to smartphones with folding screens is because of durability. However, when it comes to laptops, things are different.

Unlike smartphones, which need careful handling to avoid potential drops, laptops usually stay in controlled environments and are treated with more care. Think about your laptop — it doesn't come with an IP dust or water resistance rating like some phones do. Generally, people tend to be more cautious with laptops than with smartphones. This means that many of the durability problems that foldable technology faces with phones are less of an issue with laptops.

Furthermore, considering that the foldable laptop is still a few years down the road, it's likely that foldable technology will continue to advance, and the current concerns about the durability of folding screens may not be an issue when the time comes.

Developing an OS that works seamlessly with foldable devices is crucial

When it comes to foldable devices, having the right software is crucial, and Apple excels in this department. Just look at how seamless the integration is between hardware and software across the Apple ecosystem. While Windows foldable devices exist, coming in often with a high price tag, they suffer from software issues and have hence failed to impress the public.

Imagine a foldable MacBook running macOS, smoothly transitioning between traditional laptop mode and a tablet-like iPadOS experience at the flip of a hinge. The potential is huge. This seamless experience, combined with Apple's vast ecosystem of apps and services, could revolutionize how we see foldable devices. And, we have often seen that Apple may be late to the game sometimes, but they always deliver quality when they do.

But let's not get too carried away just yet. Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that the foldable MacBook is still a couple of years away, so things could change. However, it's worth noting that other sources, like Display industry analyst Ross Young and Korean website The Elec, have also hinted at the possibility of a 20-inch MacBook.

What are your thoughts on a foldable MacBook? How would such a device prove valuable to you? Let us know in the comments section below!