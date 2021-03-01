Talks about a foldable iPhone have heated up lately. TF International Securities analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, who has a fairly solid track with predictions related to Apple products, now claims that a foldable iPhone might make its debut in 2023. Additionally, Kuo mentions (via Macrumors) that the device could feature a foldable panel measuring between 7.5-inch and 8-inch, which puts it in the same class as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 and the HUAWEI Mate X2.

Don't get your hopes too high though

However, the plans might change down the road and depend on whether Apple manages to overcome some hardware-related supply and production issues by that time. Kuo specifically mentions “key technology and mass production issues” and adds that the idea of a foldable iPhone has “not yet officially kicked off.” What this means is things are pretty much on the drawing board at the moment, and Apple may decide to either delay it, or scrap the project entirely depending on the challenges ahead.

Over the past few months, we’ve come across multiple rumors surrounding Apple’s foldable iPhone project. Earlier this month, it was reported that Apple has roped in LG Display for the development of foldable OLED panels. Leakster Jon Prosser, on the other hand, claims that Apple’s foldable iPhone might go for a clamshell design similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and that it might come in multiple color options.

Stylus support for the foldable OLED panel? Yes please!

Research firm Equal Ocean recently chimed in on the foldable iPhone saga and mentioned that the device might arrive with Apple Pencil support, which actually sounds like a sane idea from a productivity perspective. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who is one of the most reliable sources when it comes to upcoming Apple launches, recently shared that Apple has developed prototype foldable screens for testing them internally. However, he added that things are still limited to the screen stage, and a functional foldable iPhone is still not on the lab table.

Interestingly, Apple patents even hint at the possibility of a self-healing foldable display, which is pretty wild. At this point in time, nothing concrete has surfaced so far. And Apple being its secretive self, it is advised to process all these rumors with the proverbial pinch of salt until an official announcement.