We have been getting tons of information and rumors about the next MacBook Air. However, the latest research note from well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo gives us more details about the upcoming laptop.

According to a new research note obtained by MacRumors, the new MacBook Air will feature an “all-new design” that will have a similar design language to the one we’ll get in the next MacBook Pro models. Apple’s lightest laptops is also expected to feature a mini-LED display, and it could lose its tapered edge design to give us flatter top and bottom edges. Now, this information isn’t necessarily new to us, as we have already seen leaked renders of the laptop, thanks to Jon Prosser.

Kuo continues to explain that the new MacBook Air will arrive with a faster Apple Silicon chip, and a MagSafe magnetic power cable, like the one we see in the latest M1-powered 24-inch iMac models that were launched earlier this year. However, he says that it’s not clear whether Apple may discontinue the current M1 MacBook Air model when the new mini-LED version begins to be mass-produced. Now, this could be critical to determine a possible price tag for the new laptop, as Kuo believes that if the latest model gets discontinued, the new mini-LED variant may arrive with the same $999 price tag. And if the 2020 model remains in the market, we could see it getting a price cut.

He also claims that the new Mini-LED MacBook Air will receive its displays from Chinese manufacturer BOE, while LG, Sharp, and Foxconn subsidiary GIZ would be in charge of making the mini-LED displays for the next MacBook Pro models.

Whatever the case, we know that the new MacBook Air will have to be a different beast. The current model has the same design as its predecessor. I mean, you would have a really hard time telling the difference between an Intel-powered model and the newest models with Apple Silicon under the hood. Let’s remember that rumors also believe that we may get a new M2 chip under the hood of the upcoming mini-LED model that could arrive with several color options by mid-2022.

We also have to mention that Apple has been currently asking its customers for their opinion on several Mac models. These surveys started asking 12-inch MacBook users’ opinions on size, features, ports, screen size, and more, making us believe that Apple wants to know what its users want. Now, we aren’t expecting to get a new 12-inch MacBook, as it was discontinued back in 2019 after the launch of the MacBook Air with Retina Display. However, this survey could also help Cupertino to make better design and feature choices on its upcoming MacBooks.

Source MacRumors

Via MacRumors