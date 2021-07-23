Apple’s latest MacBook Air was launched back in November 2020 alongside the 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini. These three new Macs had a huge impact in the tech world, as Apple decided to ditch Intel processors to feature its proprietary M1 chip. These new Macs may be great on the inside, but you will have a hard time telling these models apart from their predecessors, as they arrived with the same external design and basically the same features as the Intel-powered variants. However, the latest rumor suggests that we are getting closer to getting a MacBook Air refresh, and this version would definitely have new features.

We have great news for all of you waiting to get your hands on a new MacBook Air, as Apple Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes that Apple’s lightest laptop could arrive around the middle of 2022. He also suggests that the new laptop could feature a new 13.3-inch mini-LED display. This new display would make the upcoming laptop even better, as it could provide better display quality and a thinner and lighter design.

Further, the new MacBook Air could also give us an improved wide color gamut, high contrast, true blacks, and more. Now, if this laptop ends up getting a mini-LED display, it could be Apple’s second Mac to get this feature after the upcoming MacBook Pro models, which are expected to launch later this year. And it seems that we may also get to see the same MagSafe charging technology that is said to come with the new MacBook Pro.

The new MacBook Air is also expected to have several design changes, many of which have been leaked thanks to well-known leaker Jon Prosser. The new laptop could have thinner white bezels that would match the white keys and a larger keyboard, making the trackpad smaller. We may also lose the tapered edge design in favor of a boxier shape, like the one we get in the M1-powered iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

