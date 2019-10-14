Kuo: iPhone SE2 coming Q1 2020, priced at $399

Details of the iPhone SE2 — which is supposedly going to boost Apple’s sales by ten percent — is coming back, according to reports. We can all prepare for it to become official sometime in the first half of 2020, and Ming-Chi Kuo already shared some predictions concerning the device.

Kuo is now reiterating his previous predictions that the iPhone SE2 will likely use the iPhone 8 chassis, but now he adds more information into the mix. Apparently, there will be two storage options. Owners will be able to choose between a 64- and a 128GB model.

Three color options are expected, including silver, space gray and red. Most importantly, Kuo believes that the phone will start at $399 for the base model. Considering it is expected to run the same Apple A13 chip as the flagship iPhone 11, that’s an attractive price point, granted, it will only pack 3GB RAM (instead of 4GB on the flagship).

Apple might have told suppliers, according to Kuo, to produce 2-4 million iPhone SE2 devices per month. For the entire year in 2020, Kuo forecasts Apple will sell more than 30 million iPhone SE2 units.