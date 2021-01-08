iPhone cameras are indeed some of the best in the market, but we are always expecting them to evolve. However, a new report from Ming-Chi Kuo suggests that Apple will take its time to include better camera hardware in its phones.

Ming-Chi Kuo claims that Apple will have three companies as the main lens suppliers for Apple’s upcoming iPhone lineup. Said companies are Largan, Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO), and Sunny Optical. He also managed to look at the three companies’ technologies and production lines, which led him to believe that we won’t see any significant upgrades in the iPhone 13’s camera hardware or the 2022 model.

Of course, this doesn’t mean that Apple won’t find a way to improve the picture and video quality in its upcoming iPhone devices. In other words, Cupertino may focus on software development to improve and enhance the already great results provided by its camera lenses.

“GSEO faces price competition from Largan. Unless the structural challenges of the lens industry are significantly improved or GSEO can significantly reduce its dependence on Apple’s orders, GSEO’s EPS (earnings per share) may not grow in 2021-2022.”

Kuo also believes that Largan will be in charge of fifteen to twenty-five percent of the high-end lens orders in the first half of 2021, which would take some orders away from GSEO. Sunny Optical has been Apple’s recent addition to its supply line, and if things go according to plans, the company may start shipping lenses smoothly in 2021, and it should ramp up production by at least fifty percent in 2022.

Whatever the case, we could finally see Apple look to improve its camera hardware in 2023. Other iPhone improvements shouldn’t take that long to arrive. It seems that Apple is finally ready to give us LTPO displays with 120Hz refresh rates, at least in the Pro models.

Source MyFixGuide