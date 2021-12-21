Kuo: iPhone 14 to feature 48MP primary camera

According to a new report, Apple is planning to add a 48MP camera lens to the iPhone 14 next year. The report comes from reliable Apple leaker Ming-Chi Kuo who says that the Pro models of the 2022 iPhone will feature a 48MP camera sensor. For comparison, the current iPhone 13 series features a 12MP camera sensor. If the news turns out to be true, the iPhone 14 Pro models will feature a 4x increase over the current-gen iPhones.

The higher megapixel camera will allow the Cupertino-based company to bring 8K video recording to the iPhone 14 series. Current iPhones can record only in 4K resolution due to the presence of only a 12MP camera. He also adds that the 8K videos recorded by the iPhone 14 will be "suitable" for viewing on Apple's upcoming AR/VR mixed reality headset as it is rumored to come with two 8K displays.

Kuo has previously also predicted that the iPhone 14 series will feature both 12MP and 48MP image output. The iPhones will make use of a technology called 'pixel binning — something that most modern-day Android phones do. This technology may allow the iPhone to capture high-quality 48MP photos in bright light whereas tone down the quality to 12MP under dim-lighting conditions to preserve image quality.

iPhone 15 To Feature A New 'Periscope' lens

In addition to the news about the 48MP camera sensor on iPhone 14, Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that the 2023 iPhone (or iPhone 15) will feature a periscope lens. The technology was first rumored to debut with iPhone 13, but Kuo now predicts that it will launch only with the 2023 iPhone models. Having a periscope lens might pave way for better optical zoom on iPhone, but the details are scarce right now. What are your expectations from the next year's iPhone? Let us know in the comments section below!

Via: 9to5Mac