Ming-chi Kuo cuts iPhone XR sales forecast to 70 million units

After building up his hopes for sales of the iPhone XR, the most affordable new iPhone model this year, TF International analyst and longtime Apple watcher Ming-chi Kuo has revised his figures down by a significant margin.

Apple is now expected 70 million iPhone XR units over the course of a year to September, down from 100 million. Part of this cut may have had to do with reports that production issues plaguing XR output.

For the holiday quarter, it’s expected that the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max and even the older iPhone 8 and iPhone 7 models will take more of the pie chart than originally expected and help the company break the 80 million unit mark. Kuo had predicted that the iPhone XR would outpace iPhone 8 sales this season.

The diversified sales mix could also put a damper on average unit sales price this quarter — it had been nearing $800 for a few quarters, but then Apple announced this month that it would no longer report quarterly unit sales for its iPhones, iPads and Macs.

In a note to investors obtained by 9to5Mac, Kuo believed that the iPhone XR’s price tag and value proposition was not appealing enough to consumers.