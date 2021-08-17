We have been getting several rumors about the upcoming MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models. Some of these suggest that we may get the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models as soon as November, and others claim we may get a new and redesigned MacBook Air next year. Now, these new models will most definitely get tons of attention, thanks to Apple Silicon. Still, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, the real reason that will boost MacBook Pro sales may be something else.

It seems that Apple’s plan of using miniLED displays on its future MacBook Pro and MacBook Air models may be the reason why MacBook Pro sales may increase, o well, that’s what analyst Ming-Chi Kuo believes.

“We believe that MacBooks, not iPads, mainly drive Mini LED panel shipments. MacBook shipments have not grown much in the past few years. However, we expect MacBook shipments to grow significantly by 20% YoY, or more in 2021 and 2022, due to the adoption of Mini LED panels, Apple Silicon, and all-new designs.”

Indeed, the new 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be rather popular, as they are expected to feature a more powerful Apple chip and a new design. Further, Apple’s most powerful laptops are also expected to drop the Touch Bar to make room for physical function keys, but maybe the most significant change is that these new models are expected to be the first step out of dongle hell. Rumors claim that the new MacBook Pro models would feature an SD card slot and an HDMI port. The new MacBook Air is also expected to feature a new design and a white bezel around the new mini-LED display that will match the white keyboard. And we can’t deny that a new design will also make MacBook sales go up.

Apple is also said to be looking to have as many mini-LED suppliers as possible to diversify supply risk and bring down production costs.

“We predict that the production cost of Micro LED will improve significantly starting in 2023–2024, so it will likely be a market focus from 2023 onwards. We believe Apple is developing Micro LED technology, but the production schedule is not yet confirmed.”

Now, we will have to wait and see if Apple will end up having two separate events to announce its new iPhone 13 lineup and the new MacBook Pro models.

Source 9to5Mac

Via MacRumors