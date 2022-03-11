Kuo: Apple’s new Mac mini refresh could take longer than expected

We have new rumors concerning Apple’s future Macs. The latest information comes from respectable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who believed that the new, higher-end Mac mini would arrive later this year. However, it seems that things have changed, as now he claims that the new Mac mini and other Macs will arrive in 2023.

We have been getting tons of Apple rumors over the last couple of days. Indeed, most of these rumors focused on the products announced during the Peek Performance event. Still, we have also been receiving information about future Mac models that may allegedly feature a new Apple M2 processor inside. The latest rumor claims that Apple will not launch a new M2 Mac mini until 2023, as he took one of his previous tweets to deliver the bad news.

So yeah, it seems that Ming-Chi Kuo has received new information to change his original post. And now it seems that Apple may launch the new Mac Pro, an iMac Pro, and the new Mac mini until 2023. In other words, you will still have more than enough time to purchase an M1 Mac mini and several other M1-powered Macs in 2022. Still, we must take this information with some salt, as it is nothing but a rumor, and we have been getting lots of noise about future Macs with M2 processors. Earlier this week, we saw Mark Gurman talking about this same topic, and he claims that Apple is developing M2 versions of the 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, and Mac mini, but there’s no mention of an M2 MacBook Air, so we will have to wait and see.

Whatever the case, Apple’s new M2 processor, is expected to feature an 8-core CPU, but it could feature a larger GPU with 9 or 10 cores. And it seems that the new Mac mini may also receive a new look, as it may arrive with a smaller chassis, a plexiglass-like top, and two different color options.

