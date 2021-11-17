Kuo: Apple’s 2022 iPhone 14 and VR headset could arrive with Wi-Fi 6E support

Apple’s iPhone 13 series has been in the market for just a couple of months, but if that doesn’t stop people from talking about future iPhone models and some of their possible features. The latest information concerning the iPhone 14 comes from well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, and he is already suggesting that we may get better and faster Wi-Fi connectivity.

According to the latest predictions made by TF Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple would include Wi-Fi 6E support in the next iteration of the iPhone. However, this may not be the only Apple product with this feature, as he also suggests that we may get a new head-mounted display device that would also come equipped with Wi-Fi 6E support. Furthermore, he also claims that this move may also motivate Apple’s competitors to include this feature in their devices.

However, it seems that the main reason for the adoption of Wi-Fi 6E will be AR and VR, as it will deliver optimal high-speed wireless transmission rates for these experiences. Kuo claims that “ head-mounted display devices in 2022, 2023, and 2024 will offer Wi-Fi 6/6E, Wi-Fi 6E/7, and Wi-Fi 7, respectively”, however, there’s no clear mention suggesting that he was talking specifically about Apple products.

This is not the first time we have received rumors about the possibility of receiving a new AR/VR headset with Wi-Fi 6E support from Apple, but it is the first time that it has been mentioned with the new iPhone 14. This technology was allegedly coming in the current iPhone 13 lineup, but unfortunately, this wasn’t the case. Wi-Fi 6E provides the same amazing capabilities as Wi-Fi 6, which includes higher performance, lower latency, and faster data speeds. But it also offers increased bandwidth and less interference thanks to its additional spectrum.

