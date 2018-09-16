Kuo: Good start for Apple Watch Series 4 sales, future relies on international regulators

The success of the Apple Watch Series 4 will depend on foreign governments’ approval of its new electrocardiogram instruments.

That’s the latest insight from TF International analyst Ming-chi Kuo who wrote a note which we obtained from 9to5Mac. The analysis puts things in perspective within Apple and explains how new models are performing compared to other Apple products in the same category.

In the case of the Apple Watch Series 4, Kuo said that US pre-orders for the Series 4 have grown faster than expected, taking 55 percent of the share with the second-best model being the Series 3. International sales of the Series 4 could be a hit if health ministries approve the ECG functions.

On iPhones, Kuo estimates a decent holiday quarter for new models with up to 80 million units shipped. Even with a month’s delay in launch, the iPhone XR is believed to take up to 60 percent of sales. Pre-orders for the iPhone XS Max are ongoing and seemingly robust according to an early read on shipping dates. That said, the analyst predicts it will have about a 30 percent share with plenty of drive from Chinese demand.

That leaves just about 10 percent for the iPhone XS — and while 8 million shipments isn’t anything to scoff at for a single model of phone, but if there isn’t sufficient demand, the 5.8-inch form factor could be killed off.