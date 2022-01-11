Kuo: Apple VR headset will be powered by 96W power adapter

Apple’s own unique AR/VR headset has been in the rumor mill for quite some time, and we keep hearing new information every week about it. The latest news claims that the headset will be powered by a 96W USB-C power adapter, one that is also conveniently used for the current generation of MacBook Pro devices.

Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors) claims the upcoming and much-rumored Apple AR/VR headset may be powered by a MacBook Pro like 96W power adapter. The research note also said that the headset would have Mac-level computing power, which suggests the headset may be equipped with either an M1 Pro or M1 Max level chipset. It wouldn’t be too surprising to see Apple Silicon inside the new goggles, given that Apple has been transitioning over to its own chips for a few years.

Kuo also mentioned the headset would be equipped with two processors, a 5nm chip, as well as an additional 4nm chip, each expected to be manufactured by TSMC. The more powerful chip is rumored to handle graphics and other computing-related processes, while the secondary, less powerful chip will manage the sensors and calibrate, as well as optimize the experience to ensure a smooth performance. We previously heard that the headset could require an iPhone to work, further locking the user into the Apple ecosystem.

The Apple headset is rumored to launch later this year, possibly in Q4, and it’s expected to be a premium device costing anywhere between $1,000-$3,000. According to the latest predictions, Kuo expects 3 million devices to ship by 2023, which will grow to 15 million by 2025, and a second-generation device could possibly arrive as early as 2024.

Are you looking forward to seeing the new Apple googles, and would you be willing to pay that much for a mixed reality device? Let us know in the comments below!