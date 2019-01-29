Lee Jae-yong, Samsung’s Vice Chairman and de facto leader, has been involved in building the buzz around the upcoming Galaxy S10 and Samsung’s foldable smartphone. He was even personally involved in demanding better camera performance for this year’s Galaxy S line-up. It’s no surprise that Samsung mobile head Koh Dong-jin is confident. He said that he won’t let down consumers who have been waiting to see, and get their hands-on, the new foldable phone.

Koh Dong-jin will take the stage at the Unpacked event on February 20, as he has been since 2016, to introduce the Galaxy S10 line-up and the new foldable phone. Some reports claim that this might be his last Unpacked event, but that’s another topic.

I will try my best to meet the expectations of consumers who have been waiting for our products — Koh Dong-jin

Both the Galaxy S10, as well as the foldable phone, tentatively called Galaxy F or Galaxy Fold, have been heavily leaked. Rumors and reports were talking about these devices for months now, with the public having a pretty good idea on what to expect. We’ll have to wait and see whether Koh Dong-jin is right, and the devices will answer all consumer needs.