Huawei confident Kirin 980 bests Apple A12 Bionic chip in 7nm SoC war

This year marks the start of the 7nm processor war. Interestingly, Huawei was the first one to announce a 7nm SoC, with its Kirin 980. It happened at the end of August, and it will power the upcoming Mate 20 series, to be unveiled on October 16. Interestingly, Apple was the second to announce its 7nm chip, the A12 Bionic, but it became the first commercially available. It powers the new iPhone Xs and Xs Max models. So far, in the 7nm SoC war, it’s Kirin 980 vs A12 Bionic for now. Qualcomm and others will eventually join, and the playfield will be level.

Being the only one on the market for the moment, the A12 Bionic chip is performing really well in benchmarks and in real-life usage scenarios. However, Huawei is confident that its Kirin 980 chip will outperform Apple’s A12 Bionic processor. The company said it at a product brief in Dubai, as Tech Radar reports.

The Kirin 980 features 6.9 billion transistors, which is the exact number of transistors Apple crammed on the A12 Bionic. The two SoCs are similar in many ways, yet the Chinese phone-maker is confident that its own Kirin 980 processor will turn out to be better than Apple’s chip.

We’re not quite sure what metric Huawei has used to predict this, but we’ll definitely make sure to compare the two once the Mate 20 Pro is out. Until then, we’re putting the new iPhones through our battery of tests. Stay tuned for our full review coming soon.