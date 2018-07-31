Kirin 980 chip to be unveiled by Huawei at IFA 2018 keynote

An official invite went out to select members or the press for a Huawei keynote at the upcoming IFA 2018. With the P20 and P20 Pro flagships already out, and the next Mate unveiling expected in September/October, Huawei is expected to unveil its next generation Kirin 980 chip, among other things.

The Kirin 980 will be a big milestone for HiSilicon as it will be the first chip produced with the 7nm FinFET technology. Probably powering the Mate 20 Pro (the predecessor is the Mate 10 Pro, but Huawei might jump to 20 like in the case of the P20), the Kirin 980 will be manufactured with the same 7nm process used to produce Apple’s A12.

Rumored to be manufactured by TSMC, early chatter also mentions the possibility of a custom GPU, alongside an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) from Cambricon Technologies. Cambricon NPU, claim reports, will come in dual-, quad-, and an octa-core variant, depending on the level of processing required. The Kirin 980 SoC is expected to pack four 2.8GHz Cortex-A77, and a smaller Cortex-A55 counterpart of unknown speed as of yet.