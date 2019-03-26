The Galaxy Note10 is slowly making its way into the headlines even if its launch date is at least five months away. We recently heard speculation about its upcoming specs, and a report suggested that there will be a 5G variant. Now, according to a fresh report, Samsung might be ditching the buttons as it is allegedly preparing a keyless Galaxy Note10.

Expected to arrive this fall, and believed to be the Galaxy Note10, it would become Samsung’s first keyless smartphone. The report describes the device not having any physical buttons on the front or sides. Powering on or off, as well as switching volume up or down will be done without the use of buttons.

We’ve already seen several smartphone manufacturers (HTC U11) use pressure sensitive sensors in the body of the device, which detect squeezes and touches. Additionally, gestures could be used to control a smartphone, and, let’s not forget about the button on the S-Pen. This is, of course, all speculation at this point.

The report also claims that this keyless design will be brought to mid-range offerings as well. We can’t 100% rely on translation of the article, but the report also claims that on April 25 we’re likely going to see such a keyless smartphone. In this case, the Note10 won’t be the first one. Or, Samsung will just show off advancements in the technology with a prototype.

We’ll keep an eye out for this topc and we’ll inform you as soon as we hear more.