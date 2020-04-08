The outbreak of the coronavirus has upended millions of lives and forced us to adhere to strict sanitation methods that promise to keep us at least somewhat healthy and happy for the foreseeable future. But the truth is that continuously washing your hands isn’t super helpful if you’re constantly touching your smartphone—one of the most common places where germs and other harmful bacteria can live for days.

These three smartphone sterilization boxes will help ensure that your gadgets stay just as clean and germ-free as your hands, and each one is available at a significant discount today.

1. UV Phone Sanitizer Box

MSRP: $90 | Sale Price: $49.99 (44% off)

With this compact and portable sanitizer box, you’ll be able to quickly eliminate up to 99% of harmful germs and bacteria that reside on your phone, iPod, earphones, watches, glasses, and more. Utilizing the latest and most powerful UV technology available, this multifunctional box directly destroys the molecular structure of the DNA and RNA of multiple viruses—causing immediate cell death so you don’t have to worry about future infection.

2. 2-in-1 Wireless Charger + UV Sanitizer

MSRP: $45 | Sale Price: $38 (15% off)

Keep your smartphone supremely clean and completely charged with this UV sanitizer that doubles as a wireless charging station. Stocked with the latest UV-C technology, this all-in-one tool kills harmful bacteria and germs that live on your phone while you charge, and a built-in MCU and IC chip offers eight-layer protection of your device. You’ll also be able to take advantage of fast-charging technology that’s far speedier than your current wall charger.

3. UV Shield: Portable Smart Phone Sanitizer

MSRP: $60 | Sale Price: $49.99 (16% off)

Eliminate harmful bacteria in seconds while protecting yourself from a variety of viruses and germs with this portable phone sanitizer that can store a variety of go-to items with ease. Without the need for harsh wipes or chemicals, this cleaning box can sanitize everything from smartphones and keys to jewelry, earbuds, watches and more—all within a supremely compact enclosure that can be tossed in your bag at a moment’s notice.

Prices are subject to change.