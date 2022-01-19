Keep your home safe with some of the best smart security cameras and other great smart home deals

There are tons of deals available on some of the best smart devices to keep your smart home safe. First up, we have spotted the third generation Blink Outdoor wireless security camera that comes with a floodlight in a kit that will cost you $90 after seeing a very compelling 36 percent discount that will translate to $50 savings. This wireless, battery-powered HD floodlight mount and smart security camera kit feature motion detection that will automatically turn on the 700 lumens high-quality LED lights so that you can see anything weird that may be lurking around your home. And the best part is that you will be able to set up this kit in just minutes. You will also be able to control this smart camera with your Alexa-enabled devices.

You can also consider picking up the Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera security system that comes with two wireless cameras capable of 4K video and HDR. They also feature color night vision, a 180-degree field of view, and 2-way audio so you can talk to anyone you see on camera. This kit comes with a $480 price tag after receiving a 20 percent discount that will get you $120 savings.

Blink Outdoor 3rd Gen + Floodlight Arlo Ultra 2 Spotlight Camera eufy Security Smart Lock Touch

You can also see who’s at your door with the eufy Security Wi-Fi Video Doorbell that features 2K resolution an Electronic Chime with eight fun and holiday-themed ringtones, adjustable volume level, and more for $100 after a $60 discount. And since we’re talking eufy, you can also check out the eufy Security Smart Lock Touch that is now available for just $150 after a $50 discount that comes in two parts. You first get $30 instant savings, while the extra $20 will be added when checking the on-page coupon.

The Kwikset Smart Code 955 Electronic Lever is another option to keep your home safe. It is now available for $108 after a $17 discount. Or pick up the Kwikset Aura Bluetooth Programmable Keypad Door Lock Deadbolt that is currently going for $149 after a 50 percent discount, and you have three different color options to choose from, some of which even start at less than $141.