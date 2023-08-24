We’re wrapping up today’s deals with one of the best choices you can get to keep your home safe, as eufy Security’s eufyCam S220 (eufyCam 2C Pro) 2-Cam Kit, which now sells for $180 after receiving a massive 44 percent discount. This kit includes two wireless cameras capable of recording 2K video and a 180-day battery life; after that, charge the 6,700mAh battery to get another 180 days of power and protection. These cameras are also HomeKit compatible, have excellent night vision, and will only alert you when they recognize human shapes thanks to their smart image enhancements and AI- technology that can tell the difference between people and animals or other objects.

You can also score great savings on a new eufyCam 2C Pro add-on security camera, as it is currently receiving a 37 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $95. This model normally goes for $150, which means you get to score $55 on your purchase. This camera will also capture 2K video and comes with an IP67 rating, night vision, and some of the best protection without a monthly fee. And if you want to forget about recharging batteries, you can pick up the solar-powered eufy Security 4G LTE Cellular Security Camera for $150 with $50 in instant savings.

You can also score massive savings on the eufy Security Smart Lock C210, a 5-in-1 Keyless Entry Door Lock, which is now available for $84. This model normally sells for $140, which translates to $56 in instant savings. And if you’re also planning on getting video protection for your car, you can also check out the new Nexar One, the company’s most powerful, smartest dash cam to date, which will get you 4K video recording, live parking mode, live streaming, incident notifications, alarm activation, vehicle location and tracking, and more for just 280, which means you get to score $120 savings.