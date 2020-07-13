The latest Apple EarPods and AirPods are undeniably awesome. Featuring powerful HD drivers that deliver rich lows and surprisingly crisp highs, these best-selling and extraordinarily popular earbuds sound great and are super convenient for on-the-go listeners who want extreme portability without having to sacrifice sonics.

There’s only one major problem: Unless you have a very specific type of ear shape, these earbuds always seem to fall out whenever you make even the slightest movement.

Enter the Earhoox 2.0 for Apple EarPods & AirPods—an incredibly simple yet effective attachment that ensures your beloved Apple earbuds stay in place regardless of what you’re doing.

Currently available for 20% off at just $15.99, this attachment is made from high-quality silicone and is specifically designed to perfectly fit the Apple EarPods and AirPods. You’ll immediately enjoy a far more snug and secure fit in your ears even when you’re bobbing your head along to your music or going on a jog, and they snap on and off your earbuds without the need for any serious installation.

Each order comes with two sizes in order to ensure the perfect fit regardless of the size of your ears, and the specialized white color of the attachments was crafted to perfectly match the color of Apple’s earbuds—making them especially discrete.

Keep your Apple EarPods and AirPods from falling out of your ears with a pair of Earhoox 2.0 for Apple EarPods & AirPods for just $15.99—20% off their usual price for a limited time.

Prices are subject to change.