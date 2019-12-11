Author
Google acquired Fitbit at the beginning of November for approximately $2.1 billion. Said acquisition will be reportedly reviewed by the Department of Justice, according to recent reports.

The investigation will check to see whether the deal poses any and all possible antitrust issues. The report also mentions that watchdog groups are pressuring antitrust authorities to block the deal, which, according to them will “give Google even more data about American consumers”.

Google’s acquisition of Fitbit will enable the Android-maker to up its efforts against companies like Apple, Samsung, and HUAWEI, in the fitness tracker and smart watch market.

Source: Reuters

