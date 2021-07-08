Just like Apple, Samsung goes against leaks

Apple started going after leakers and sending them warnings that if they don’t stop, they could face legal challenges and troubles for publishing copyrighted and confidential material. It seems like Samsung has seen how Apple is playing its cards, and wants to hand out some notices as well.

Reported by PhoneArena, a widely known leaker, Max Jambor has warned on Twitter that Samsung will take down leaked promotion materials, renders and any other form of images and videos of unreleased products, in an attempt to remove them from the internet. It’s an interesting move, but not very surprising, given that we’ve shown you the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Buds 2, Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Watch 4 Classic and even the Galaxy S21 FE in full 360-degree videos. We’ve even shared the full specification sheet for most products and even some real looking promo materials.

Samsung today started copyright striking images and videos of their unreleased products. Some of the leaked images will dissappear within the next few days This is just the beginning ©️🚔😄 https://t.co/MMpdXdJFQq — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) July 7, 2021

The videos of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 renders have already been removed after Samsung has started a copyright claim on the published content. More content in the form of tweets and other materials on social networks are expected to be taken down.

It's not a good idea to embed these tweets. With Samsung taking more aggressive action against leaked material, it doesn't make sense to leave the tweets up indefinitely. — Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 7, 2021

As it stands right now, Samsung seems to be focusing on the original leak sources, the likes of Evan Blass, one of the most famous leaksters has also been hit. He has warned earlier today that his Galaxy S21 FE renders are not worth embedding onto blogs and websites, since they’ll likely be deleted within a few hours, which is also the reason why we’ve uploaded the videos ourselves. All of his recent 360-degree gifs of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, Galaxy Buds 2 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have since been removed.

“PhoneArena has been told by Jambor that Samsung is considering different approaches to prevent future press asset leaks. This could involve taking legal action against publications as the leaked renders are the intellectual property of the company.” says PhoneArena.

It’s interesting to see Samsung take such steps, especially since the company’s other devices have leaked in complete detail in the past and the company did not seem to care too much. It remains to be seen what the company will do in the future, but we’ll let you know once something changes.