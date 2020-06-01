With the June Pixel feature drop, Google has today announced a host of new features for its Pixel smartphones. Starting with the Personal Safety app – which has so far been limited to the Pixel 4 -it will now be available on all Pixel smartphones. The app gets a new safety check feature that will ask users to respond to a scheduled personal safety status check.

40_GIF_Safety_Check_Pixel4_EN (1).gif

If they don’t respond, the app will alert users’ emergency contacts and will also send them real-time location on Google Maps. Also, users can now enable crisis alerts to get notified about any natural calamity or a public emergency.

41_GIF_pixel4_Crisis_Alerts_EN (1).gif

With the latest Pixel feature drop, Adaptive Battery also gets smarter. It can now estimate when the battery will get empty, and accordingly kills background processes to keep the phone alive for a longer time.

38_GIF_Bedtime_Experience_In_Clock_ScreenTime_Pixel4_EN (1).gif

The nifty Recorder also gets a couple of convenient features. Users can now start a recording or search for an existing one by simply asking Google Assistant. Also, users now have the option to directly save a transcript to Google Docs with a voice command.

Lastly, there are host of new Bedtime features making their way to Pixel phones, such as:

  • Automatically enable Bedtime, or when the phone is plugged in to charge.
1 Bedtime mode.gif
  • Add a Bedtime toggle to the Quick Settings panel
  • Pause bedtime for a few minutes without changing the schedule
  • Set daily sleep and wake time schedule with Bedtime tab in the Clock app
Pixel4_02_Clock_bedtime_home.png
  • If you’re past bedtime, check how much sleep you will lose after using your phone for an extended time

Source: Google Blog

