OnePlus tasted some sweet success with the debut of the budget-centric OnePlus Nord phone last year. The company followed it up with two more affordable devices in the Nord series. Now, Chinese smartphone maker plans to replicate that success with the debut of another value-for-money smartphone called OnePlus Nord CE 5G.

As per a report from AndroidCentral, OnePlus Nord CE 5G will make its global debut on June 10, with India being the first market to get it. Talking about the upcoming phone, OnePlus founder and CEO Pete Lau noted that the upcoming OnePlus Nord device will arrive rocking “characteristics of the Nord series” and that it will “deliver beyond expectations.”

“Over time, as flagships have gotten more expensive, only a certain amount of the market was addressable. Our core principle is to deliver excellent products and experiences, and we want to have more people in the market to have access to our products. The Nord CE will be a very good example of this, and it will be an excellent overall product for the Indian market,” Lau was quoted as saying.

Unfortunately, details about the phone’s internal hardware are still under the wraps, and so is the asking price. But if the OnePlus Nord – which was one of the most popular midrangers in India last year – is anything to go by, the OnePlus Nord CE 5G might be priced in the ballpark of $300-400. However, details about availability in the international market are not known yet.

Rumors suggest that the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will take some design cues from the OnePlus 9 series for its camera module design, especially the prominent rings around the lenses. OnePlus is yet to officially tease the phone yet, but we won’t have to wait much longer before OnePlus’ hype machinery kicks into action and starts dropping details about it ahead of the phone’s launch early next month.