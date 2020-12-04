Mobile apps have become so ubiquitous that we almost take them for granted. However, those of you who truly appreciate their prevalence may think differently. In fact, the inner workings behind your favorite apps intrigue you, there’s no better way to learn how they’re made than by becoming a mobile developer. The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle can teach you how, and you can grab it today for $59.99.

The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle features 27 courses comprising over 270 hours of eLearning content. They cover the most popular coding languages on the market, such as JavaScript, Python, C++, and more, making it the perfect starting point for aspiring mobile developers.

The excitement that comes with each new iOS release is an opportunity for app developers to change the way we think of the Apple experience. This couldn’t be more true since iOS 14 gave us Widgets and the App Library, but in order to make apps for the App Store, you’ll need to learn Swift, iOS’s programming language, first.

SwiftUI Apps for All Apple Platforms by Nick Walton is a great place to start. Nick is an experienced iOS developer who will teach you how to use Swift to control SwiftUI and build your own iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch apps from the ground up. You’ll also learn how to use the new WidgetKit to build custom widgets and take advantage of iOS 14’s changes. Nick’s course earns a 4.5 out of 5 by users, so you can rest assured that you’re receiving quality instruction.

On the other hand, roughly 75% of the mobile OS market belongs to Android users. Android 11 was released just before iOS 14 and came with a host of new features like chat bubbles. If you want to use these changes as an Android developer, then Java is your language of choice.

Java Foundations by Zenva Academy will teach you Java fundamentals such as manipulating data with variables and operators, managing data sets, and using conditionals and loops for control flow. Java Foundations has earned 4.9 out of 5 by users, making it one of the most popular courses in this bundle.

Swift and Java are must-have skills if you wish to build your own mobile apps. You can learn these languages and more with The Premium Learn to Code 2021 Certification Bundle. All 27 courses are $59.99 (98% off the normal price).