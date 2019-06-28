Jony Ive leaves Apple after 30 years, starts independent design firm

Sir Jony Ive, Apple’s chief design officer, is leaving the company, according to an official press release. The departure will happen later this year, and Jony Ive will start an independent design company with Apple among its primary clients.

Jony is a singular figure in the design world and his role in Apple’s revival cannot be overstated, from 1998’s groundbreaking iMac to the iPhone and the unprecedented ambition of Apple Park, where recently he has been putting so much of his energy and care. Apple will continue to benefit from Jony’s talents by working directly with him on exclusive projects, and through the ongoing work of the brilliant and passionate design team he has built. After so many years working closely together, I’m happy that our relationship continues to evolve and I look forward to working with Jony long into the future — Tim Cook, Apple CEO After nearly 30 years and countless projects, I am most proud of the lasting work we have done to create a design team, process and culture at Apple that is without peer. Today it is stronger, more vibrant and more talented than at any point in Apple’s history. The team will certainly thrive under the excellent leadership of Evans, Alan and Jeff, who have been among my closest collaborators. I have the utmost confidence in my designer colleagues at Apple, who remain my closest friends, and I look forward to working with them for many years to come — Sir Jony Ive

Evans Hankey, the leader of the device team and vice president of Industrial Design, and Alan Dye, vice president of Human Interface Design, will step up and report to Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

Jony Ive is a world class top industrial designer. His contributions to Apple’s products include, but are not limited to the Mac, iPod, iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch. Ive also contributed and influenced the design of Apple Park campus, also known as the “spaceship”, and set the template for Apple’s retail stores.