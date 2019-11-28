Jony Ive
Jony Ive gave almost three decades of his life and work to Apple. Now it seems that his departure is finally official, as he no longer exists on Apple’s leadership page.

This can be called the end of an era for Apple. Jony Ive had led Apple’s design team since 1996. He was then promoted to be Chief Design Officer in 2015. He was responsible for the design of the iPhones, Macs, Apple Watches, and more. However, Apple announced in June that Ive was going to leave the company to start his own design company named LoveFrom. Apple may still be one of Ive’s primary clients, or that’s what they said. Now, operations chief Jeff Williams will be working with the design team in their studio, and vice presidents of Industrial Design and Human Interface design will now report directly to Williams, as part of the transition.

