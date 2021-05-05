If you’ve tried your hand at novel writing, you know that writing a book isn’t as simple as scribbling thoughts down in a notebook. Book planning takes time, a few outlines, and plenty of rewrites, which isn’t easy to do on Microsoft Word.

That’s why successful professional authors turn to Scrivener, the word processor and project management tool that can turn an unformed book idea into a completed work of art. Available now at 38 percent off, Scrivener is a $29.99 investment in your future novel-writing career.

Scrivener works by offering the tools to simplify the writing process. Scrivener organizes information in a variety of useful ways, with features like a virtual ring binder that allows you to digitally flip through manuscripts, notes, and references. An outliner allows you to work with an overview and survey different drafts of your project, while the corkboard feature allows you to stand back and look at the pieces of your novel as if you were pinning notecards of ideas onto a corkboard. With the split setting that permits you to view documents side by side, you can easily import those Microsoft Word documents and start working on content right away. Auto-save and frequent backups ensure that you’ll never lose your work, meaning you can focus on writing without all of the distractions.

“Scrivener gives you the freedom to make a mess, the confidence to know you’ll clean it up, and the semantic relationships to tie it all together in whatever way makes the most sense to you,” writes Merlin Mann, a former writer for MacWorld and Popular Science.

Join Merlin and thousands of successful authors across the globe and download Scrivener while this deal lasts. At just $29.99, this is a writing tool that will give you everything you need to complete the book (or books) of your dreams.

Prices subject to change.