T-Mobile US President and CEO John Legere announced the addition of 2.1 million net customers in the fourth quarter and 8.2 million net customers for 2016 during the Un-carrier Next event at CES on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/AP Images for T-Mobile)
T-Mobile has been pretty busy lately. Their merger with Sprint is close to being complete, and we can expect some important changes to come along. Some of these changes will now include new leadership since Magenta’s current CEO will be stepping down in the upcoming months.

John Legere has recently announced in his Twitter account that he will stop being T-Mobile’s CEO on May 1st next year. According to his words, this move has been under development for a long time, and I couldn’t be more confident in the future of T-Mobile under the leadership of Mike Sievert. Magenta also gave a press release this morning, where they confirmed Legere’s words. We don’t know what Legere plans are for the future, but we will keep you posted as soon as new information is available.

Source: CNBC

Via: 9to5Mac

