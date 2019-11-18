T-Mobile has been pretty busy lately. Their merger with Sprint is close to being complete, and we can expect some important changes to come along. Some of these changes will now include new leadership since Magenta’s current CEO will be stepping down in the upcoming months.

‼️ I’ve got some important news! On May 1, I’ll be handing the magenta CEO reigns over to @SievertMike as my successor. This move has been under development for a long time and I couldn’t be more confident in the future of @TMobile under his leadership. — John Legere (@JohnLegere) November 18, 2019

John Legere has recently announced in his Twitter account that he will stop being T-Mobile’s CEO on May 1st next year. According to his words, this move has been under development for a long time, and I couldn’t be more confident in the future of T-Mobile under the leadership of Mike Sievert. Magenta also gave a press release this morning, where they confirmed Legere’s words. We don’t know what Legere plans are for the future, but we will keep you posted as soon as new information is available.

