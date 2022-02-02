JOBY’s new Spin and Swing add motion control to smartphone videos

Just a few days after it introduced a new range of Wavo mics, JOBY has launched two new accessories for smartphones. The new Spin and Swing devices enable creators who make videos on their smartphones to look more professional by adding motion to their videos. The Spin enables 360° motion control whereas the Swing allows for silky-smooth linear motion.

JOBY Spin

JOBY Spin has been designed in partnership with Syrp Lab. This smartphone camera accessory allows 360° motion to their videos. It's easily controlled via the brand's app, which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS. JOBY says the Spin opens up a whole new world for smartphone video content creators who can now create smooth videos, moving time-lapses, jaw-dropping panoramic stills, and whatnot.

The 360-degree motion device weighs only 130g and can take weight up to 750g. It comes bundled with a phone mount kit so you don't have to worry about buying extra accessories for the Spin itself. JOBY says to create even more professional-looking videos, creators can pair two Spin units together with the Pan Tilt Bracket to create dual-axis time-lapses, b-rolls, and more.

JOBY Spin has been priced at $89.95 and is available for purchase through the JOBY store right now!

JOBY Swing

Along with the Spin, JOBY has introduced its Swing device. Swing works like a slider for smartphone cameras. It works with the same Android and iOS apps as the Spin. It weighs 290g and can take a load of up to 600g. JOBY says creators can take polished, smooth b-roll footage just from their smartphones using Swing. JOBY Swing has been priced at $129.95 and is available for purchase through the JOBY store right now!