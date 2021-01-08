JLabs is known for making some terrific audio wearables, especially wireless earbuds,that cost a fraction of what you would pay for products from the likes of Sony or Bose. The company is now looking to make some noise in a segment that doesn’t have many rivals – audio eyewear. The company has today announced an interesting product called JBuds Frames. You can call these portable speakers that attach to your regular eyeglasses and turn them into something like Amazon’s Echo Frames.

JBuds Frames can attach to eyeglasses of varied types and sizes

The new audio devices by JLabs can be attached to almost any type of sunglasses and eyeglasses by just clipping them on the temples. The JBuds Frame can also operate independently over Bluetooth, which means you can choose to use just one audio bud and attach it to one side of your eyeglasses. JLab’s latest offering has an open ear design and is claimed to last over 8 hours on a single charge.

Image: JLabs

And since JBuds Frames attach to the side of your eyeglasses and don’t cover your ears, users will be fully aware of what is happening in their surroundings. Bose launched the Open Ear Sports Earbuds earlier this month with a similar premise, but those cut $200 and attach to your ears, instead of clipping to eyeglasses. Each bud weighs 11.7 grams and comes armed with 2mm drivers.

IPX4 build and around 8 hours of battery life

The Jbuds Frame come with silicone sleeves of multiple sizes for a better fit on eyewear of various shape and size. Plus, these clip-on audio devices from JLabs are also IPx4-rated, which means they can handle liquid splashes and sweat exposure. There are also physical buttons to let users handle calls, control volume, and switch between EQ profiles.

Image: JLabs

JLabs will ship the wireless audio device with a bifurcated USB charging cable that has two magnetic charging ends for each half of the device. The JBuds Frames will be showcased during CES next week. While it remains to be seen how good the audio output is and whether the battery life and comfort aspect have been covered well, the price tag of $50 makes them an intriguing purchase and drastically undercuts the competition too.