JioSaavn, a streaming platform for South Asian music and audio entertainment is receiving a series of updates to its User Interface (UI) and User Experience (UX) across platforms. Updates that are currently live include a new homepage navigation, faster AI-powered recommendations, new artist profiles, and a more dynamic browse screen.

Moreover, JioSaavn is augmenting classical collaborative filtering approaches, such as Matrix Factorization and Word2Vec, with deep learning-based models. It means improved recommendations and discovery platform. The update also brings design changes throughout the app, with better and smoother interactions and cleaner UI.

The company says a series of more comprehensive product updates are launching soon. This includes a new smartphone player with videos, new UI, autoplay, new web and desktop product, JioPhone homepage, Jio Set Top Box app with overhauled UI and loaded with new features and more. Further, it will also bring new podcasts homepage with podcast categories, as well as featured and exclusive content.