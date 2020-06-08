Reliance Jio and Disney+ Hotstar have announced a partnership where the telecom company is giving one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar VIP to all prepaid users. The subscribers need to recharge their account with Rs 401 plan, Rs 2,599 plan, Rs 612 data voucher, or Rs 1208 data voucher.

Get free Disney+ Hotstar VIP on Jio

Recharge your Jio account with one of the offer-specific recharge plans:

Rs 401 monthly recharge plan and Rs 2,599 yearly recharge plan

Rs 612 and Rs 1208 data vouchers that just add 4G data to your account.

Please note that you continue using Disney+ Hotstar VIP with your active Jio number.

Sign-in to Disney+ Hotstar with your Jio number.

That’s it. You can now access the VIP membership and view content of the app.

Notably, this is a VIP subscription and not the Premium subscription. Hence, it includes local-language dubs of Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and Disney movies as well as Hotstar Specials, kids content, live spots, and more.