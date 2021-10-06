New products usually make early adopters feel happy cause they just managed to get their hands on one of the latest pieces of tech in the market. However, the experience isn’t always great, as we know that new products aren’t perfect. And the latest information suggest that the latest iPad mini 6 has more than just jelly scrolling issues on its display.

The latest iPad mini 6 was launched just a couple of weeks ago. Several users started to complain about certain jelly scrolling issues affecting their device’s scrolling capabilities when used in portrait mode. However, Apple responded by saying that this was ‘normal behavior’ for LCD screens, precisely the tech we have in the smallest iPad available in the market. In other words, Apple doesn’t seem to consider this an issue that needs to be addressed.

However, the latest problem is a bit more serious, and it also affects the display of the iPad mini 6. It seems that some users are starting to report discoloration and distortions on the iPad’s LCD panel. According to information shared on Reddit, there may be a manufacturing malfunction in the 8.3-inch Liquid Retina LCD display that causes the display to show discoloration and distortion when touching the screen in portrait orientation.

“I got my 64gb Wi-Fi iPad Mini 6 just about a week ago and noticed that there seems to be an LCD clearance issue – if you put your mini in vertical orientation (with the power button on the top right) push very lightly on the screen and you will see distortion and discoloration about an inch down and in from the top right. On most models this will happen in three spots along the top of the display (when vertical).”

The issue seems to be more evident with users who have dark mode activated on their devices, especially when users touch the screen with a bit more pressure than usual, such as when you are trying to press and hold something. And it seems that there are several devices affected, as one of the users already received a replacement unit from Apple, and it showed the same problem.

