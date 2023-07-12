Are you looking for a new pair of wireless headphones on a tight budget? In that case, you should check out JBL’s latest Prime Day offers, where you can pick up a pair of new JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones, as they now sell for just $40 thanks to a very compelling 60 percent discount.

JBL’s Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones are an excellent option for anyone who loves great audio quality and wants to enjoy active noise canceling, long-lasting battery life, and water resistance for less. The JBL Tune 230NC come with two microphones focused on helping you hear the things you want and leave out the things you don’t, as they enable JBL’s Smart Ambient so you can tune into your surroundings and feel safer when you’re out jogging or on your bike. You also get up to 40 hours of listening time with the earbud’s charging case and up to 8 when used alone. And the best part is that you get three different color options to choose from, so you don’t have to compromise to score these amazing savings.

JBL Tune 230NC $40 $100 Save $60 The JBL Tune 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Noise Cancelling Headphones are a great option for anyone looking for great audio on a budget, as they feature noise canceling, and a long-lasting battery for a very budget friendly price tag $40 at Amazon

You will also find great savings on the JBL Tune 710BT Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones, now available for $45 with 44 percent savings, or get the JBL Tune 660NC: Wireless On-Ear Headphones for $60 thanks to a 40 percent discount. And there’s an excellent option for every gamer out there looking to upgrade their battle station, as you can add a new JBL Quantum 400 Wired Over-Ear gaming headset to the combo for just $50 and score $50 in instant savings.