CES 2020 is just starting, and we’re starting to see some interesting devices and accessories. One of these accessories will provide a better gaming experience as far as immersive sound, and they come from JBL. The new JBL Quantum headsets will include seven different headsets for you to choose which one is best for you.

A new line of gaming headsets has been launched by JBL. These are the new JBL Quantum 110, 200, 300, 400, 600, and 800, plus a flagship Quantum One. These headsets will gain access to JBL QuantumSURROUND that adds to the typical surround sound 5.1 o 7.1 arrays. They will work with your PC, Mac, Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintendo Switch, mobile phones, and VR devices. They include real leather to cover their memory foam cushions that will make them feel more comfortable as you wear them. Prices will start at $39.99 for the Quantum 100 and will go all the way up to $299.95 for the JBL Quantum One. A new PC speaker has also been announced as the Quantum Duo, and it will be available for $149.95.

Source Android Authority