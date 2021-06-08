Jaybird has announced the launch of its Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds. They come with unmatched durability and military-grade construction that allows users to seek out new and exciting experiences. The device is equipped with SurroundSense technology and a 6mm driver. The Vista 2 also feature Active Noise Cancellation.

Jaybird says that the Vista 2 can last up to twenty-four hours on a single charge. They can deliver up to eight hours of straight playtime. Moreover, a five-minute charge gives users one full hour of playtime, so premium audio is always available. The earbuds feature a pair of microphones in each bud with beamforming technology, plus Jaybird’s new WindDefense fabric technology for clearer voice pickup and phone calls on the go.

The Vista 2 also introduces in-ear detection. This allows the music to automatically restart where users left off when they put the buds back in their ears, preserving battery life.

“Premium sound quality is crucial for athletes’ earbuds, inspiring them to push their limits,” said David Raffone, Head of Jaybird. “But equally as important is the athlete’s ability to stay aware of their surroundings. At Jaybird, we’ve been innovating and working with professional athletes to achieve this balance, and with its advanced technology, Vista 2 does just that. No matter where your adventures take you, from the trails to the road, you can be inspired by quality sound while being completely tuned into your environment.”

Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds are designed with Earthproof durability in mind. They are waterproof (IP68), sweatproof, crushproof, and drop-proof, says the company. The case is now also water-resistant (IP54). The Vista 2 comes with new optimized Sport Eargels, so it’s quick and easy to get the right sport fit for every ear.

Jaybird Vista 2 Wireless Sport Earbuds are available for order at jaybirdsport.com today and in select stores for a suggested retail price of $199.99. The wireless earbuds will be available in three color combinations: Black, Nimbus Gray, and Alloy Blue.