The last time we saw Jawbone in the center of the spotlight was back in 2017, when the company finally gave in and decided to shut down operations after years of suffering a financial crisis. However, it seems that the company has risen from the dead, as it has recently filed a lawsuit against Google and Apple over patent infringement.

Jawbone has started a new legal battle. It is making accusations against Apple and Google over noise canceling features in their headphones. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the once successful wearable company took action on Tuesday in federal court in Waco, Texas. The lawsuit mentions a violation of some of its patents that relate to was to limit background noise in audio devices, as these were developed in the company’s early years.

“Patents originally owned by the bankrupt Silicon Valley darling Jawbone Inc. are at the center of new lawsuits seeking royalties from Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Apple Inc. over noise canceling technology in their ear buds, smartphones and smart home devices.

Jawbone Innovations LLC, the current owner of the patents, filed the suits Tuesday in federal court in Waco, Texas, a district that’s the most popular in the nation for its patent-friendly judge and juries.”

“The eight patents in the case relate to ways to limit background noise in devices, technology that was developed in Jawbone’s early years, when it was contracted by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency to research noise suppression techniques for the U.S. military, according to the complaints.”

“Jawbone ended up liquidating its assets, while Fitbit was bought by Google for $2.1 billion earlier this year.”

“Google, Apple and other companies each had a chance to buy the assets of the bankrupt company and passed, according to the complaints. It’s unclear from the suits and Patent and Trademark Office filings who’s behind the company that now owns the patents. Jawbone Innovations is headquartered in a small office building in Waco with no phone number and the lawyers on the case couldn’t immediately be reached.”

When approached on the topic, Google’s representative said that the company would “vigorously” defend itself, while Apple hasn’t made a comment.

Source Bloomberg