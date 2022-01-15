January 2022 update is now live for Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro

It's been a typical 'Pixel' ride for the Google Pixel 6 as well. What started as a strong flagship contender has lost its charm once again thanks to the software issues. A few days after its launch, Pixel 6 users reported issues like display flickering and green lines appearing on the display when holding the power down button. People also reported about the slow in-display fingerprint sensor and slow charging speed on the device.

Then came the December 2021 update which touted to fix a number of issues. However, it resulted in Pixel 6 getting plagued with more number of issues than ever. Users in Europe reported network issues with their Pixel 6 series. Later issues with auto-rotation and touch screen input were reported. Even reputed YouTube marques Brownlee reported issues with his Pixel 6 unit. As a result, Google pulled the December update for the Pixel 6 series.

It seems that Google has finally fixed the issues with the Pixel 6 as the company has started rolling out January 2022 update for the Pixel 6 series. The new Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro updates come with build numbers “SQ1D.220105.007” and “SQ1D.220105.007,” respectively. Google has published a long list of bugs that have been fixed with the January update. The update also comes with the emergency calling bug fix for Microsoft Teams.

Framework Fix for issue causing screen to unlock after missed call when no screen lock is set. Network & Telephony General fixes & improvements for network

Fix for issue preventing emergency calls in certain conditions while some third-party apps are installed. Power Fix for issue preventing Pixel Stand setup to start after updating apps in certain conditions. System Fix for issue causing incorrect data usage accounting in Network menu on some networks. User Interface Fix for issue causing a black frame to appear when dismissing the Assistant overlay on the lock screen

Fix for issue causing memory leak in system UI under certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing navigation bar to be hidden when switching device orientation in certain conditions.

Fix for issue causing PIP window to render incorrectly for certain apps. Wi-Fi Fix for issue causing Wi-Fi network to drop connection in certain conditions.

If you don't wish to wait for the update to show up on your Pixel 6, you can also download and manually flash the January update on your Pixel 6. You can download the updates using the links given below:

Google Pixel 6 (SQ1D.220105.007) Factory Image | OTA

Google Pixel 6 Pro (SQ1D.220105.007) Factory Image | OTA

