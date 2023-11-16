We have also spotted excellent savings on some of Jabra’s best wireless earbuds, where you will find the Jabra Elite 7 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds selling for just $120 after an $80 discount. These powerful wireless earbuds feature excellent noise canceling, up to eight hours of listening time without their carrying case, or up to 30 hours with the charging case. You also get crystal clear calls with Jabra’s MultiSensor Voice Tech, and HearThrough technology will be great if you want to let some of the noise around you through. And, of course, you will also get excellent sound quality that will make your music even more enjoyable.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro $120 $200 Save $80 The Jabra Elite 7 Pro in Ear Bluetooth Earbuds are an amazing choice for those looking to get their hands on a new pair of noise-canceling earbuds that feature amazing sound and long-lasting battery life. $120 at Best Buy

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Of course, you can also check out the more affordable Jabra Elite 3 in-Ear Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, now selling for $56 after a very attractive 30 percent discount, which translates to $24 in instant savings. These wireless headphones are also an excellent option with noise isolating, with four built-in microphones for clear calls and rich bass, and the best part is that you can customize your sound to best suit your needs. And if you want the best deal, you can opt for the Navy model, which is now up for grabs for $50, which means you get $30 in instant savings.

You can get your hands on these directly from Jabra, Best Buy, or Amazon, so you can be sure you can pick up a pair. However, I’d suggest you hurry, as the Jabra Elite 3 are already sold out at Jabra.com.

And if you want more alternatives, you can also check out the Google Pixel Buds Pro, which are now receiving a massive 40 percent discount, leaving them up for grabs at $120.