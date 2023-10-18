We start today’s offers with excellent savings for those interested in a new pair of wireless headphones, as the Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds are currently seeing a very attractive 40 percent discount, leaving them up for grabs for less than $100.

Jabra Elite 5 $90 $150 Save $60 Jabra's Elite 5 earphones ship with ANC, Bluetooth Multipoint, aptX support, and endurance that promises 7 hours of listening on a single charge (ANC on), with the case offering an additional 21 hours. $90 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest offers will help you get your hands on a new pair of Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds for just $90 after picking up a 40 percent discount. These wireless earbuds are perfect for the gym and any other activity, as they feature hybrid active noise cancelation, six built-in microphones for clear calls, and a small ergonomic design that will make them perfect for extended use. The best part is that they will deliver up to 28 hours of battery life with their charging case.

These wireless earbuds are also available in several different color options, including Titanium Black, Gold Beige, and Amazon’s exclusive full black version, and you can keep them connected to two devices at once, which is also very convenient if you’re constantly switching between devices. These earbuds arrive with three different-sized EarGels, a USB-C Cable, a QI-certified charging case, and safety literature.

If you’re more interested in over-ear alternatives, you will also find excellent savings on TREBLAB’s Z2 workout headphones, which are now available for $90, thanks to a 25 percent discount. And if you’re looking for a more elegant alternative you can take anywhere, check out the TREBLAB Z7 PRO, now going for $160 thanks to an 11 percent discount. And if you’re interested in gaming, you can also check out the latest savings applied to the HyperX Cloud III Wireless gaming headset that now sells for $150, thanks to a $20 discount.