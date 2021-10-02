You can currently grab a pair of Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds for just $150 over at Amazon.com. These usually go for $180, meaning that you will also score $30 upon purchase. These wireless earbuds feature active noise canceling and up to 24 hours of battery life. Just make sure you choose one of the color variants that reflect savings before you hit the checkout button.

If you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can also consider grabbing a pair of Jabra Elite Sports Earbuds. These are great for anyone who’s looking for an affordable pair of waterproof headphones. These also feature a heart rate and activity tracker, plus you will get up to 4.5 hours of playtime without their charging case, and if you have your case around, they will keep you going for up to 13.5 hours. The SENNHEISER CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds are another option to consider if you don’t really plan on working out and just want a pair of awesome earbuds to hear your favorite tunes. These headphones feature noise cancelation and customizable touch controls, and you can get them for just $98 after a massive $101.95 discount which represents a 51 percent discount.

However, if you prefer over-the-ear solutions, you can check out the Jabra Elite 85H Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, that’s now available for $186.11 after a $63.88 discount. However, you must be sure to go for the Titanium Black color option, as these are the ones that are getting the best savings. They’re also rain and water-resistant, and they will keep you connected for up to 36 hours.

If you’re looking for smart displays, you can check out the Google Nest Hub that’s currently getting a $50 discount over at B&H Photo Video, meaning that you can grab the Charcoal version for just $60. This smart display features a 7-inch voice-activated WSVGA touchscreen, WiFi and Bluetooth wireless connectivity, Dual Far-field microphones, and Google Assistant built-in.

However, suppose you are fearless or don’t care much about privacy. In that case, you can invite the guys over at Facebook to your home with the Facebook Portal that’s currently getting a 28 percent discount, meaning that you can pick one up for $129. Or go for the Facebook Portal Plus that’s getting a 45 percent discount, which leaves it up for grabs at $154, and you get a larger 15.6-inch display and $125 savings.