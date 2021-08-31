Jabra Elite 7 Pro featured

Jabra today announced three new products to refresh its lineup of wireless earbuds. It launched the Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 3. The new earbuds come with a more comfortable design and better audio quality.

Jabra Elite 7 Pro
Jabra Elite 7 Pro

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro includes the new Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology that offers “best-in-class call performance.” The Elite 7 Pro is 16-percent smaller than the popular Jabra Elite 75t, and it will have an adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and 9 hours of playtime with ANC turned on, with an additional 35 hours provided with the case. Fast charging will also be available, and you can get 1.2hrs of power in just 5 minutes of charge. The earbuds will also be compatible with smart assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

Jabra Wireless Earbuds

The Jabra Elite 7 Active comes with the new Jabra ShakeGrip coating technology that helps keeps the earbuds in your ear, even if you sweat a lot. It’s specially designed for those who live an active lifestyle and do any kind of sports activities on a regular basis. It has four built-in microphones for clearer call quality and two additional for personalization. It also has adjustable ANC. It has a microphone mesh to remove wind from calls.

Jabra Elite 3
Jabra Elite 3

The Jabra Elite 3 offers rich sound quality and clear calls. It has 6 mm speaker with four microphones and a “class-leading” music equalizer. The Elite 3 has a 7-hour battery life, and an additional 28 hours are provided with the case. It also supports Qualcomm aptX HD audio streaming, and the earbuds offer noise isolation with HearThrough awareness to hear the surroundings with a tap. It will be available in Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige color options.

The Jabra Elite 3 will be available for purchase from September 1st, while the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be available on October 1st. All products will be available at selected retailers: The Elite 7 Pro will cost $199, the Elite 7 Active for $179, and the Elite 3 will go for $79.

    Jabra Elite wireless earbuds
      The Jabra Elite 3 will be avaialble for purchase from September 1st, while the Jabra Elite 7 Pro, and Elite 7 Active will be available on October 1st.



    Roland is a technology enthusiast and software engineer based in United Kingdom. He is also a content creator and writer, and is best known under the name “Techusiast”.

    You May Also Like
    Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen
    Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen: Which should you buy?
    In this guide, we compared each Samsung S Pen Pro vs S Pen to see which of them are better, and to see if they’re supported by your device.
    galaxy buds 2 colorways
    Galaxy Buds+ could be discontinued to boost Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 sales?
    It seems that the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 have arrived to take the place of the Galaxy Buds+ that could now be discontinued
    Tons of Corsair products, and everything you need for an amazing gaming setup is now on sale
    Check out the latest gaming deals at Amazon.com that features tons of Corsair products and PNY XLR8 SSD’s to boost your gaming PC