Jabra today announced three new products to refresh its lineup of wireless earbuds. It launched the Elite 7 Pro, Elite 7 Active, and Elite 3. The new earbuds come with a more comfortable design and better audio quality.

The Jabra Elite 7 Pro includes the new Jabra MultiSensor Voice technology that offers “best-in-class call performance.” The Elite 7 Pro is 16-percent smaller than the popular Jabra Elite 75t, and it will have an adjustable Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), and 9 hours of playtime with ANC turned on, with an additional 35 hours provided with the case. Fast charging will also be available, and you can get 1.2hrs of power in just 5 minutes of charge. The earbuds will also be compatible with smart assistants such as Siri, Google Assistant, and Alexa.

The Jabra Elite 7 Active comes with the new Jabra ShakeGrip coating technology that helps keeps the earbuds in your ear, even if you sweat a lot. It’s specially designed for those who live an active lifestyle and do any kind of sports activities on a regular basis. It has four built-in microphones for clearer call quality and two additional for personalization. It also has adjustable ANC. It has a microphone mesh to remove wind from calls.

The Jabra Elite 3 offers rich sound quality and clear calls. It has 6 mm speaker with four microphones and a “class-leading” music equalizer. The Elite 3 has a 7-hour battery life, and an additional 28 hours are provided with the case. It also supports Qualcomm aptX HD audio streaming, and the earbuds offer noise isolation with HearThrough awareness to hear the surroundings with a tap. It will be available in Dark Grey, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige color options.

The Jabra Elite 3 will be available for purchase from September 1st, while the Elite 7 Pro and Elite 7 Active will be available on October 1st. All products will be available at selected retailers: The Elite 7 Pro will cost $199, the Elite 7 Active for $179, and the Elite 3 will go for $79.

