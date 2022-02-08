Jabra Enhance Plus will be available later this month for $799

Last year, Jabra unveiled its Enhance Plus earbuds. These earbuds offer assistance to people who are suffering from mild-to-moderate hearing loss. When Jabra unveiled the hearing enhancement product last year, it said that the product will be available in the market after receiving FDA certification. The company has now announced that Jabra Enhance Plus is now 510(k)-cleared with the FDA under the self-fit hearing aid regulation and it'll be available for $799 from February 25th.

Jabra Enhance Plus has been made to make "medical-grade hearing enhancement" more accessible to users. Jabra says the Enhance Plus is small in size — 40% smaller than the company's own Elite 7 Pro, which are already very small.

Currently, Enhance Plus only supports iPhones. They can be set up via Jabra's own Jabra Enhance app. Using the app, earbuds can be personalized for every user. There are three speech filters and three listening modes, along with enhancements for calls and music. Four microphones work to reduce background clamor while improving the overall clarity of speech, according to Jabra.

The hearing enhancement aid boasts 10 hours of battery life and two full charges with the case. The earbuds will be available in two colors: Dark Grey and Gold Beige. And, yes, the product is IP52 water and dust-resistant as well.

510(k) clearance from FDA means Jabra can sell these earbuds as a self-fitting hearing aid. Basically, it means that these earbuds will be available direct to consumers as an over-the-counter from select Hearing Care clinics in the US from February 25th for a price of $799. Currently, your state's law may require you to take a hearing test to make sure that the Jabra Enhance Plus is right for you.

Learn more about Jabra Enhance Plus here.

Source: Jabra