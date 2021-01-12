At CES 2021, Jabra has announced the availability of the Elite 85t active noise canceling (ANC) earbuds in four new color options. The device will now be made available in Gold/Beige, Copper/Black, Black and Grey colorways. For the unaware, the Jabra Elite 85t was launched in October of 2020 in Titanium/Black color. It is part of the company’s new ANC range, and it sells for USD 229.

“We want to provide customers with more choice as we deliver products that are engineered for purpose, so we are very excited to announce the availability of our advanced ANC Elite 85t earbuds in four new colors. Our customers now have the option to enjoy the sleek design and sound in many more styles. Calum MacDougall, Senior Vice President at Jabra.

There are microphones on the inside and outside of the earbuds that are used to provide Jabra Advanced ANC. Users are offered a more personalized experience with the dual slider which goes from full ANC to full HearThrough, and anywhere in between. With the Jabra Elite 85t, users can enjoy the ANC to its fullest by adjusting between full ANC to create a private quiet space, and at the other end of the spectrum, to use the HearThrough feature for full transparency, letting in your surroundings and creating a personalized ANC experience.

The Jabra Elite 85t features a compact design and oval silicon EarGels for a secure seal and comfortable fit. There is a dedicated ANC chip, which is more efficient in removing surrounding noises. The company offers 6-microphone call technology for calls. Plus, it uses 4-microphone ANC using mics on the inside and outside of the earbuds. The earbuds pack 12mm speakers. It has a semi-open design with natural hear through. Further, the device is IPX4-rated durability and the Jabra offers a 2-year warranty against dust and water. It is rated to last up to 5.5 hours battery on a single charge and up to 25 with the charging case with ANC on. It is also compatible with all Qi-certified chargers.

Existing owners of a product in the Elite 75t family are also able to enjoy ANC via a free upgrade in the Jabra Sound+ app. Jabra is the first company to deliver ANC on an existing true wireless product line.