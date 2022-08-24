Jabra Elite 85t are now available for just $99

Amazon’s latest deals will let you score insane savings on some of Jabra’s best wireless earphones, starting with the Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds that are now receiving a crazy 67 percent discount representing more than $170 savings. This deal will get you a refurbished pair of Jabra Elite 85t True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds in Gold Beige with advanced noise canceling, a charging case for just $100.

If you’re not a fan of refurbished products, you can get a new pair of Jabra Elite 85t for as low as $159 after scoring a 31 percent discount that translates to $71 savings on its Titanium Black color option. Either way, you would get a fantastic pair of headphones with fully adjustable sound, crystal clear calls, and up to 25 hours of battery life.

We have also spotted savings on more affordable options, starting with the Jabra Elite 75T Earbuds that are now available for $160 after receiving a 9 percent discount on its Titanium Black model. At the same time, there’s an option to pick up a pair for just $129 after a 35 percent discount on a Black color option. If that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider going for a pair of Jabra Elite 7 Pro that now sells for just $130 after receiving a $70 discount. This model has 30 hours of battery life, adjustable active noise cancelation, and amazing sound.

Another great option comes as the Jabra Elite 7 Active. These wireless earbuds come with a 30 percent discount, which leaves them up for grabs at $127. But if you’re on a tight budget, you can also consider picking up a pair of Jabra Elite 4 Active or the Jabra Elite 3. The Jabra Elite 4 Active sell for $90 after a $30 discount representing 25 percent savings, while the Elite 3 comes with a $58 price tag after a 28 percent discount.