Jabra launches Elite 85h headphones and Elite Active 45e earbuds

Those passionate about audio need no introduction to Jabra. The Danish company announced the Elite 85h headphones, which are marketed as “best in class”. They feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) allowing users to decide how much noise from the outside world penetrates through. Jabra claims the battery on the Elite 85h lasts for 32 hours, with ANC activated.

Other notable specs include eight microphones in total: six dedicated for calls, four for ANC and two hybrid mics for both calls and ANC. The speakers are 40mm custom-engineered for top-quality acoustic experience and industry-leading durability (IP52 dust and rain resistance). As far as software is concerned, the Elite 85h are driven by artificial intelligence (SmartSound). The system analyses acoustic scenes in real time, being able to recognize more than 6,000 sound characteristics, and adapt on the fly.

This means that when moving from a noisy train station into a quiet train carriage, the context intelligence technology will take notice and will automatically adjust the audio to the changed surroundings. It will select one of the three moments: ‘Commute,’ ‘In Public’ or ‘In Private’ to guarantee a consistent quality for your audio experience.

The Jabra Elite 85h will be available in Black, Titanium Black, Gold Beige and Navy colors, and will set you back $299 when they become available in stores in April, and for preorders in March.

The Elite Active 45e builds on the success of the Elite 45e. They will become available in the first quarter of the year, and its main features include 9-hour battery life, as well as IP67 rating. They will set you back $99 when they will hit the shelves and online retailers later this quarter.