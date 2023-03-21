Jabra has announced the newest member of its diverse Elite true wireless earphones family — the Jabra Elite 4. This latest addition joins a comprehensive lineup of Elite earbuds, which includes the Jabra Elite 3, Elite 4 Active, Elite 5, and more. Boasting an array of features, the Jabra Elite 4 goes against the likes of popular options like the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 and the entry-level Apple AirPods. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the Jabra Elite 4 and see how it fares against the other budget wireless earphones in the market.

Talking about the Elite 4, Jabra says the new TWS earbuds have been "tailored to provide comfort, optimal sound, and convenience." One of the distinctive features of these budget earbuds is support for Bluetooth Multipoint. This feature allows the Elite 4 to connect to two different devices simultaneously. This means you can pair the earbuds with your smartphone as well as your laptop at the same time. Additionally, the Elite 4 features support for Google's Fast Pair as well as Windows' Swift Pair, so you won't have to delve into the settings to pair it to your devices.

Specs Jabra Elite 4 Dimensions 20.1mm x 27.2mm x 20.8mm Weight 4.6 grams Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.2, Multipoint support ANC Yes Speaker Size 6mm Audio Codec(s) Qualcomm aptX, SBC Battery Life Up to 28 hours IP Rating IP 55

Other features of the Jabra Elite 4 include support for Active Noise Cancelation (ANC), which minimizes background noise for an immersive audio experience. The earbuds feature 6mm speakers and 4-microphone call technology for crystal-clear sound during calls. The earbuds also support Jabra's Sound+ app, which is available for both iOS and Android, so the users can customize the sound according to their preferences. The "Go solo" feature allows the users to use either earbud for listening or music or taking calls.

Talking about the battery life, Jabra claims the Elite 4 boasts 5.5 hours of playtime, 22 hours with the sleek case, and 28 hours with ANC off. The earbuds are also IP55-rated for dust and water resistance, making them suitable for workouts or rainy weather. The earbuds come in four classic colors: Dark Gray, Navy, Lilac, and Light Beige, and are now available at select retailers for $99.99.

How Jabra Elite 4 compares to the Competition?

At the $99.99 price point, the Jabra Elite 4 goes against the likes of the Apple AirPods, Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, and Google Pixel Buds. One of the standout features of the Elite 4 is its support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). While ANC is present in the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2, it is missing in both Apple AirPods and Google Pixel Buds, making the Elite 4 a clear winner.

Additionally, the Elite 4 is the only earbud in the list that supports Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing users to connect to two different devices simultaneously. This is not found in any of the other earbuds on the list. Another feature that sets the Elite 4 apart from the competition is its IP55 rating, offering dust and water resistance. In comparison, AirPods, Pixel Buds, and Galaxy Buds 2 have varied water resistance ratings with no official dust rating.

With ANC disabled, the Elite 4 also offers the best-in-class battery life of over 28 hours. The earbuds are also available in a number of colors, so you can choose the option that fits your style.

On the whole, the Jabra Elite 4 is an excellent option for those seeking advanced features at an affordable price point. It offers an elevated experience from its predecessor, the Elite 3, and is a great option for those looking for a pair of earbuds at an affordable price. Its long battery life, durability, and connectivity features make it a worthy contender in the crowded wireless earbuds market.